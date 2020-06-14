In Mark 3:4-5, people challenged Jesus because he dared to heal on the Sabbath.
"Then Jesus asked them, ‘Which is lawful on the Sabbath: to do good or to do evil, to save life or to kill?’ But they remained silent. He looked around at them in anger and, deeply distressed at their stubborn hearts, said to the man, ‘Stretch out your hand.’ He stretched it out, and his hand was completely restored."
Jesus was angry when people hardened their hearts and made some lives matter more than others. Jesus was angry.
If police brutality doesn't make you angry, if you can't be angry alongside the people disproportionately affected by it, if you can't let righteous anger stand without shifting the conversation to protesting tactics and the value of material property versus human life - consider which crowd you're standing with.
Consider who Jesus is healing right now and whose purpose he is thwarting.
Let us soften our hearts and do the work needed to change the unjust systems in our society and the sin of racism in so many hearts and minds.
Everything created by humanity is subject to our sin and error – asking for accountability when we see injustice is our duty in faith.
Our faith does not let us be silent. Keep fighting for justice, all you beautiful, hopeful souls.
May God unite us by leading us forward so we can see, “justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” (Amos 5:24)
