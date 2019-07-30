I am tired of hearing about fake news. It's just something President Trump invented so he could deny his extramarital affairs.
I really don't care how many women he has as long as they are consenting adults. Besides, it is bound to catch up with him eventually.
That type of person ends up paying for his or her indiscretions.
It should be personal, but not "fake news" when a wife or husband finds out.
I like everything printed in the Tulsa World even if I don't agree with it. That's news in the raw. The Tulsa World does a good job of reporting real news. Thank you.
Marilyn Alley, Perry
