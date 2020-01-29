I appreciate the overall quality of the Tulsa World; the wonderful variety of news and articles and finally my dependable delivery here in Catoosa.
A minor complaint from a daily reader: What is the fixation of the entertainment writers that everything must be linked to Tulsa or “Oklahoma's own"? Virtually every story has to have a Tulsa connection or an entertainer is probed for any Oklahoma link.
It is comical.
Are we that small a community that we can only measure an entertainer by how they relate to our state? Generally the first question in an interview is about this person’s thoughts about Tulsa. We are blessed with many wonderful entertainers and musicians from our city and state.
I am fairly certain by now though we all know who they are without the constant reference "Oklahoma's own."
I offer this merely as an observation. I am always open to constructive criticism. Let's challenge ourselves in 2020 and look for stories outside of our immediate points of reference.
In the spirit of positive self-criticism, I will work on not being such a curmudgeon in 2020.
Chris Sloan, Catoosa
