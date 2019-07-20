What an amazing magazine published by the Tulsa World recently. Being a native Tulsan, the photos and articles of the streets and restaurants plus the interesting locations in my city brought back many memories.
And, what a wonderful publication for visitors and new Tulsa residents to use as a guide to many of our outstanding places as well as simple directions to get there.
Publication of this fantastic magazine took hours of work on the part of the Tulsa World staff. I wish to thank its editor, Ashley Parrish, for helping put together these many pages of photos and information for us to keep and use as the days and months go by.
I know I'm keeping my copy.
