If the activity which the Democrats are displaying with their tragicomedy impeachment farce is to become the norm rather than an anomaly, I fear this will soon bode the end of our beloved republic and the time has come for some drastic changes.
I realize there are idiots on both sides of the aisle, but I hope my Republican Party will never sink to the depths being displayed by the current Democrats.
Hopefully Democrats will have an epiphany and mend their ways after being soundly thumped in the next election. The alternative is to continue following their lead lemmings over the cliff into the abyss of oblivion.
While I do not have the audacity to question the wisdom of our founders, we should realize that political thinking and times do change, and we should adjust our thinking to reflect this.
I do not pretend to posses the wisdom and knowledge to devise a solution. I do, however, have a suggestion.
Perhaps we should establish a board of impartial, knowledgeable individuals to study any proposal for impeachment to give approval or advice before it is considered by Congress. Such a proposal would need to be very carefully crafted to avoid usurping or abridging any constitutionally mandated congressional rights or powers.
In the name of fairness, we should give the(Reps) Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Jerry Nadler impeachment triumvirate the benefit of the doubt, although in my mind the doubt looms humongous!
