I read an article in the Tulsa World about a quick rebound of the economy being unlikely ("Treasury says April-June borrowing will be a record $2.99T," May 3). I agree.
I was born in 1940, and my parents lived through the Great Depression. President Roosevelt told them they had nothing to fear but fear itself, but they never took it to heart.
They weren’t afraid of a rebound of the Spanish Flu just as I am not afraid of the COVID-19 virus coming back. They were afraid of being broke again.
My father lived to be 88. In his mid-70s, he gave up gardening because his tiller wore him out.
He never got a fancy tiller that required little effort because it cost $700, saying he wouldn’t get that much good out of it.
When I asked if he had the money, he was offended because he was a prosperous farmer.
I then asked if he was getting $700 worth of good out of the money. He then bought the tiller and was still gardening when he died.
After being so broke in the Depression, he never really thought of using money to buy things he needed but for a rainy day.
It was for firewood or hay for the livestock. There was never enough.
Just like one dip in the economy, we could be broke.
He lived 60 years after the Depression, and the fear never left him. That is the fear making this recovery much, much longer.
