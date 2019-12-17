Regardless of political leanings, the question we face in 2020 is simple: Who are we as a nation?
Are we going to surrender voluntarily the principles of the democratic republic for which our forefathers fought and died in favor of an unchecked, partisan autocracy?
Or will we, as President Lincoln said “… have a new birth of freedom…that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”
The future of our democracy is on the 2020 ballot.
Can our great republic withstand four more years of Constitutional violations, corruption of the rule of law and disdain for the separation of powers?
Can our global standing and reputation hold steady under the cloud of malfeasance, broken agreements, betrayals of our allies and subservience to tyrants and dictators?
Can we still claim our position as leader of the free world while committing and condoning violations of international humanitarian law?
Are future elections doomed to be suborned by a political ruling class supported and influenced by foreign money?
I weep for what our country has become and fear for our future as a democracy. I sometimes think that President Grover Cleveland may have been right when he said, “The ship of democracy, which has weathered all storms, may sink through the mutiny of those on board.”
Jaclyn L. Wertis, Jenks
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video