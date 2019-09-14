I read in a recent Tulsa World story about Gov. Stitt’s discussion of ideas to increase funding for schools (“Stitt raises possibility of broadening education funding options in State of the State address,” Aug. 28).
One of the ideas is to allow communities to vote for higher property taxes to support schools.
While I support more options for communities to support their local schools, I am concerned about the potential for individual community support for schools to exacerbate already existing differences between city schools and suburban schools.
A fairer approach would be to allow counties to raise additional funds for schools.
The Tulsa metropolitan area will be a better and stronger place if all schools are allowed to improve instead of individual schools improving while other schools languish due to a lesser ability to increase funding through higher property taxes.
