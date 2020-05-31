While assisting my wife at the markers of relatives at the Okmulgee cemetery last week, we spoke to two older gentlemen who were doing the same for their brother, who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
I mentioned that my U.S. Army experience was in Germany from 1961 to 1963. Those gentlemen stood up straight and looked me in the eye and said, ”Thank you for serving.”
That was the first time anyone had said those four words to me. It was a moment I shall not forget.
My U.S. Army duty was during the Cuban missile crisis. Tense times for all of us.
Now many of our citizens are flocking together in defiance of social distancing guidelines. Some say they just want to have fun.
Can’t argue with that, but how about the rest of us.
Has Memorial Day become obsolete in it’s true meaning? Is this the new normal?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video