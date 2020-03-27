Tulsa World Newspapers

Tulsa World newspapers during the first week of the COVID-19 virus severely affecting Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 JOHN CLANTON

Here's something Oklahoma ranks high in: percentage of residents unable to distinguish between fact and fiction (and their sources).

James Blackburn, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags