As we remember the 99th anniversary of the worst racial incident in American history, and more specifically Tulsa’s history, the Oklahoma Board of Education has finally voted to include the Tulsa race massacre in its curriculum.
This is an event that took place almost 100 years ago and took the lives of hundreds of black men, women and children, left almost 10,000 homeless, and destroyed over 600 thriving, black-owned businesses.
This highlights Oklahoma’s failure and the nation’s failure to fully reckon and rectify this tragic event consisting of the city government and the white mob conspiring to stop the most successful black community in America, known as Black Wall Street.
White supremacy in America has to end, white privilege has to end, racism has to end!
We need to realize that the success of other races does not diminish the success of people of other races. The idea that black cultural power and black economic success is a threat to white success must end now!
This idea that is so deeply ingrained in America’s ideology has to change if we are to move forward and heal as a nation.
Is it any wonder that people of color do not trust white people? My white brothers and sisters, we must do better than this. We have to do better than this!
In the words of philosopher George Santayana, “Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
Please, America, let’s learn this lesson so its never repeated again.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video