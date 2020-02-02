In the story "ODOT, OTA merger touted" (Jan. 27), we learn Gov. Kevin Stitt would like to use revenue from turnpike tolls to build and maintain rural roads.
Surely this is not a serious suggestion.
Highways are built to serve everyone so everyone should help pay for them. If more money is needed for rural highways, raise the income and/or fuel taxes.
At no cost to the state budget, the state already has 600 miles of toll roads built under the concept that users pay.
Combining the two agencies might increase government efficiency, but expansion of the use of tolls to build other roads is not an option. Tulsans know best about having to pay tolls.
Ken Stern, Tulsa
