If you take just a few moments to listen to the world around you, you can hear so many amazing things.
What I hear at this moment are birds, trees rustling and a cat snoring. Sometimes we overfill our heads with other sources like music.
That can be wonderful, but it's vital to take a break like go lay on the grass and commune with nature.
Five minutes of not filling your head with man-made noises can help you balance, give you a moment to silence your mind and just be.
I wish everyone a beautiful day.
