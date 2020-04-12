Tulsa Botanic Garden

Flowers are blooming on March 30 at Tulsa Botanic Garden while Tulsans are sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

If you take just a few moments to listen to the world around you, you can hear so many amazing things. 

What I hear at this moment are birds, trees rustling and a cat snoring. Sometimes we overfill our heads with other sources like music. 

That can be wonderful, but it's vital to take a break like go lay on the grass and commune with nature. 

Five minutes of not filling your head with man-made noises can help you balance, give you a moment to silence your mind and just be. 

I wish everyone a beautiful day.

