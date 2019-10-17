I recently posted on social media looking for anyone to install a handicap ramp for a single mom with incurable brain cancer.
Larry Lee, owner of Lee on Demand, located in the Owasso/Collinsville area, immediately stepped up and offered to build it at no charge!
With so many negative things heard lately, this was definitely heartwarming and an answered prayer for sure.
This woman will be able to get out now with her wheelchair to go to her treatments. I can’t thank Larry enough for stepping up and installing this for her.
There is definitely a halo waiting for him in heaven someday.
Linda Colt, Owasso
