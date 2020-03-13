My husband loves to read the daily paper and is a Vietnam War veteran. Most of us hate war, and he finally forgave others who treated soldiers coming home so badly. Soldiers learn to see no skin color or political party.
We did not appreciate a letter with the words Republican and redneck in the same sentence ("Death penalty story shows bias," Feb. 28) or another that called followers of President Donald Trump bigots ("Vote out lawmakers hurting race relations," Feb. 28).
For 52 years a Democrat and Republican have lived together.
Seeing the hate and weaponizing of the FBI, CIA and Congress, we both say enough. Americans are capable of working in a bipartisan manner for good causes!
Can we allow others leeway as we stand for the right to life of the unborn, feed the poor, work on the environment, help the homeless, strengthen our economy, care for wounded veterans and renew our depleted military?
Can we observe or admit that the border wall is working to stop drugs and human trafficking and encourage migrants to become citizens legally while U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement works to remove immigrants living her illegally and committing serious crimes?
Can't we agree that Mexico, Canada and other countries on the continent are fighting the same problems and that the new trade agreements will bring fair trade practices with America?
Why did 100,000 people warmly greet President Donald Trump in a democratic India while we at home were told to hate him?
Remember, working together brings unity no matter what your party affiliation.
Helen Hickey, Sand Springs
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video