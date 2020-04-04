As serious as the COVID-19 pandemic is, it still pales in comparison with what was arguably the most horrific disease pandemic in human history: the black death plague that devastated Europe over a five-year period in the mid-14th century.
Bubonic plague is believed to have originated in China and made its way to Europe by means of trading ships heavily contaminated by flea-infested rats carrying the disease bacteria.
The ships should have been quarantined (as was done recently with the Grand Princess cruise ship) or at least turned away, but they weren’t, and the plague was introduced into the continent where they docked at Italy.
From there the disease quickly spread in all directions throughout Europe.
Fourteenth-century Europeans were woefully unprepared to deal with disease pandemics, as medical technology then was scarcely advanced beyond what existed in the Stone Age.
So this is how the unfortunate Europeans had to deal with the plague. They died. In monstrous tallies.
Conservative estimates place the death toll at roughly 25 million, about a third of the continent’s population.
We practice social distancing from other people today.
The folks back then would have had to practice social distancing from infected rats, which unfortunately flourished throughout Europe as unwanted house pets.
So despite some ironic parallels between the two pandemics, our outlook is more optimistic.
Hopefully, the five years it took for the black death to expire will be reduced to about five months for COVID-19.
