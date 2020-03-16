Did I read it right? A Republican lawmaker in Kansas agreed with Medicaid expansion.
Glory, glory, glory and hallelujah!
A Republican has seen the light; the light to do what's right for the people and not for the party.
Many Republicans know in their hearts that Medicaid brings much needed help to a large portion of people in their communities but are too scared to support it because it's a Democratic bill.
People don't care who came up with the bill; it's a bill that is good for people.
We the people in Oklahoma are praying that our foolish governor will grow a backbone and see the light for Medicaid expansion, which Oklahomans petitioned for, need and want.
Quit calling it Obamacare and call it what it is: the Affordable Care Act.
The Republicans had 12 years to come up with a health care plan and did nothing.
Now they want us to accept a quickly thrown together plan called Soonercare 2.0 just because it's Republican.
It’s a plan that leaves out thousands of people that straight Medicaid expansion would not.
Please Republicans, walk into that beautiful light, join the other 36 states and give the people of Oklahoma what we need and want: Medicaid expansion.
Bruce Emerson, Tulsa
