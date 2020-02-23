Once again the governor has decided that we need a change. Gov. Mary Fallin got away with making the unilateral decision of changing our license plates to a design that hardly anyone likes.
Now Gov. Kevin Stitt has decided we need to change our slogan and logo. Plus, he chose a firm in Canada to spend nearly $260,000.
Was there not an Oklahoma firm that is qualified? Why weren't "we the people" asked whether we wanted our emblems changed?
He may not think that we care about these things, but we do, and we would appreciate the opportunity to give our opinion.
