As a U.S. Department of Agriculture commercial breeder, I must test new dogs coming in my kennel with a health screen for a list of diseases.
Why would we not on imports with no history?
This is a public health issue. Rescue dogs are exempt from these screenings.
The word “rescue” doesn’t carry a magic wand to clear diseases. Diseases know no boundaries.
We have the fundamental duty to protect fellow humans. Protect those within our great nation.
More than one million dogs are imported into the U.S. each year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, yet only about 1% of these dogs are screened for serious diseases.
We would not tolerate this lack of oversight for cattle, poultry or swine arriving in the U.S., and we should not tolerate it for the animals who are our closest companions.
The U.S. dog import system is broken. Rabies, canine flu and brucellosis, screwworm and a host of other diseases, parasites and vector-borne diseases already have been carried into the country by imported dogs.
Please support the Healthy Dog Importation Act (HR 6921). Protect our pets, America's livestock and the people who live and work with animals.
Kacy Hayes, Chelsea
