I would like to thank the Jenks police officer who stopped to help me when I was stranded with my two grandsons last week with a flat tire.

After waiting almost two hours for AAA, an officer stopped and said, “Let’s get this tire changed.”

Not only did he offer to help, he took the time and patience to instruct my 15-year-old grandson on how to change a tire.

What a great life-learning experience for my grandsons with a police officer.

Mary Treat, Tulsa

