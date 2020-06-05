I read with interest a letter published May 23 entitled “Common good sacrifice,”
It was one of the best letters on the pandemic I have seen published.
Those who flaunt social distancing and mask-wearing because they have the “right” are causing two problems.
First, they are unwitting contributors to the shortly to come second wave that will increase the percentage of infected people, putting me at risk.
Second, they will spread COVID-19 because they are maskless, also putting me at risk.
I was in a Walmart Neighborhood Market the other day, the narrow aisles were clearly marked with one-way signs and social distancing markers were taped to the floor.
I dutifully entered an aisle I was not interested in so I could enter the one I wanted correctly, only to be passed by five shoppers going the other way. No one had a mask.
I took my complaint to a member of management, who explained they are not allowed to say anything to a customer. She was not wearing a mask either.
Just because the Oklahoma governor waved his magic wand and declared the pandemic over and made masks optional doesn’t make the problem disappear.
For my sake and others who wish to remain healthy through the foreseeable future, please keep your distance and wear a mask.
And if you don’t feel like doing that, stay home.
Andy Obrochta, Tulsa
