Imagine this 2008 scenario: Barack Obama wins the presidency via the Electoral College, eking out close victories in four key states. John McCain wins the popular vote by nearly three million.
Obama, thrice married with an undeniable reputation as a womanizer, brags how he gets his way with women because of his star status.
Once elected, several of Obama's staffers are arrested and brought to trial for financial shenanigans and/or for their connections to Russia's successful effort to meddle in our election.
Subsequent to being elected, Obama has four closed door meetings with Vladimir Putin. No transcripts or other records of what transpired in those meetings will ever be available.
Outcome: Obama is impeached and removed from office in about a year by the Republican-controlled Congress.
