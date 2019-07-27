As the existential threat of climate change grows, it is shortsighted to call for the more than 8,283 yet untapped oil rigs to go into production in the false hope that increased domestic oil supply will provide "shelter from some of the storm of international events." ("U.S. oil shelters American markets," July 11).
To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, carbon emissions must be cut 45% by 2030. This means that the vast majority of available fossil fuels must be left in the ground.
According to several U.S. intelligence agencies, climate change is a "threat multiplier." It adds to the "storm of international events" as global temperatures rise and the number of natural disasters, refugee flows and conflicts over basic resources such as food and water increase.
If we heed the Tulsa World's call to drill more oil, despite warnings that burning all the fossil fuels in the ground will make life on earth uninhabitable, millions will be praying for mercy as they go hungry, are sickened by mosquito-borne diseases and air pollution, or become refugees when their homes and farmlands are destroyed by extreme rains and rising seas.
If we want shelter from "international turmoil," we must plan for the managed decline of existing fossil fuel infrastructure and the transition to clean, affordable, renewable energy. We owe that to not only those who are unfairly suffering because of the ravages of climate change but also to our children who deserve a sustainable future.
