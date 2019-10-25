Over the past several weeks Letters to the Editor concerning President Trump have been fact-less name calling.
A recent letter called our federal senators “toadies.” ("Inhofe, Lankford need to stop being toadies for Trump," Oct. 20.)
This goes along with puppets, racists and Hillary’s infamous comment that we Trump supporters are “deplorables.” Since the Democrats have resorted to name calling to achieve victory for their candidates, here are a few facts about how our country is doing that the Democrats cannot match.
President Trump’s newly formed Evangelical Executive Board is made up many national conservative Christian leaders such as Kenneth and Gloria Copeland, James Dobson, Jerry Falwell Jr., Robert Jeffress, David Jeremiah, James Robinson and Robert Morris.
These Christian leaders are putting their full support behind President Trump.
National economic news not making the fake media channels include the jobless rate at its lowest since 1969, according to The Kiplinger Letter on Oct. 4.
The same Kiplinger Letter issue included news that the U.S. Labor Department will increase salaries for eligible overtime pay to $35,568 from $23,660. It has been unchanged since 2004.
The IRS tax code was changed with the family deduction increasing from $12,000 to $24,000, a huge benefit for middle income taxpayers.
Recently Fox news interviewed two House members on the committee hearing whistleblower complaints. These men indicated that whistleblower actions must be from first-hand knowledge.
The recent accusations about President Trump's discussion with the Ukrainian president, according to Fox News, were not first hand.
I hope readers of Letters to the Editor understand the difference between name calling and facts.
