Editorial Editor Wayne Greene points out that the sum of money going to the state of Oklahoma from the tribal gaming operations is relatively insignificant and that it isn't clear why Gov. Kevin Stitt is pursuing the issue (“Some context for the governor’s political gamble with the tribes,” Dec. 13).
Things come into sharper focus when we consider Stitt's intent to give outside gaming organizations access to the tribal operations. We should follow the money.
Tribal gaming is a lucrative operation observed by the greedy eyes of outside interests.
As usual, as soon as the tribes prosper then avaricious forces start to look for ways to alienate the tribes from their wealth, for which there is a long and dismal history marked by foreign settlement of Indian Territory, the Dawes Act of 1887, statehood, the Osage Indian murders in the ‘20s and more recently people looking for even the most tenuous genetic links to tribal ancestry for personal gain.
Tribal leaderships should combine and do their utmost to retain sovereign control of their resources to prevent what amounts to theft.
Historically, tribal relations with the federal and state governments are marked by federal and state perfidy.
Andrew Shead, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO