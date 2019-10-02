As I watched Game Day from Lincoln, Nebraska, I was mortified when a Husker fan and actress said Nebraskans always hated the University of Oklahoma.
I am 60 and have attended dozens of games between the two schools. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In my mind, it was the greatest college football rivalry in the country because both teams greatly respected each other. The fans respected each other, and we had a great time together.
There were no cheap shots on the field. I cannot remember one remotely bad incident in the stands or outside the stadium.
I was treated so well in Norman, and I reciprocated when the OU fans came to Lincoln. About 90% of all Husker fans I know still love OU.
The annual Nebraska-OU game is the only thing I miss in the Big 10.
I cheered for OU against Texas Tech. You can bet your life savings I will be in Norman at the 2021 game and in Lincoln 2022 game.
I am already salivating at the prospect of renewing what was the better rivalry than Michigan-Ohio State, Alabama-Auburn or any other one you can thing of.
Mike Dohmen, Hickman, Nebraska
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief