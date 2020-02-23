What a thrill to read in the Tulsa World we have a new grocery store at 71st Street and Memorial Drive!
After thinking about the location, I realized this is about a mile from Aldi, a discount grocery store, at 61st Street and Memorial Drive. So, why this location?
We have read about the food desert north of Admiral Boulevard.
Isn't the money in north Tulsa as good as money in south Tulsa?
I think the people of north Tulsa deserve the dignity and convenience of a grocery store.
