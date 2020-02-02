Tribal confrontation

Stitt dropped a bombshell on the state’s tribal governments when he announced in early July his intention to negotiate entirely new gaming compacts by the end of the year. The tribes said Stitt misunderstands the terms of the compacts and that they are under no obligation to engage in such talks, although they said they are open to discussing some changes. Stitt maintains the compacts expired at the end of December and the casinos are operating illegally. The three largest gaming tribes — Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee — filed suit on Dec. 31, seeking a declaratory judgment in the matter. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman

Gov. Kevin Stitt first undertook a foolish and very public fight with the tribes about their exclusivity to gambling rights.

A first-year law student could have advised him that those rights perpetuate themselves but that rates could be negotiated.

Not what he would accept so he doubled down and hired an out-of-state law firm, threatened an audit and threatened to halt the gambling in question.

While that’s expensively tied up in the courts, he’s now banning state travel to California based on his political party’s position on choice.

Instead of driving improvement throughout Oklahoma, Stitt's his ego is making us fodder for late night television humor mills.

John Moore, Afton

