Gov. Kevin Stitt first undertook a foolish and very public fight with the tribes about their exclusivity to gambling rights.
A first-year law student could have advised him that those rights perpetuate themselves but that rates could be negotiated.
Not what he would accept so he doubled down and hired an out-of-state law firm, threatened an audit and threatened to halt the gambling in question.
While that’s expensively tied up in the courts, he’s now banning state travel to California based on his political party’s position on choice.
Instead of driving improvement throughout Oklahoma, Stitt's his ego is making us fodder for late night television humor mills.
John Moore, Afton
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO