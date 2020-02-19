In his recent book, “Getting Past the Past,” Lewis Hyde recounts the necessity of forgetting.
Some forgetting is required to live a balanced life. Other types are ideological, the way the Chinese tried to eliminate the Tibetan language and culture, or the ways in which European immigrants to America were encouraged to forget their languages.
As evidenced by the denial of facts, political polarization that facilitates forgetting, tolerance for fabricated information and the meaning of the Constitution becoming hard to remember we may come to the conclusion that forced forgetting is GOP policy.
The constant attempts to deny the Obama presidency, the resurgence of white nationalism and Gov. Kevin Stitt having conveniently forgotten the role of our Native culture and economy in the life of the state all point in that direction.
To what end, you ask. To replace the current judicial system’s values, rewrite human progress, homogenize the effects of slavery on the history of the country and relocate all human experience to the marketplace?
It may be simple: the desire to hold political power at all costs, as seen in the impeachment process, requires forced forgetting.
Herb Gottfried, Tulsa
