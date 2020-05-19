I have refinanced my house three times and financed new car purchases online without ever seeing a person. I applied for and received Social Security and Medicare online without seeing a person.
Many huge financial transactions are done everyday online without person-to-person contact. I read where a NASA employee has been sitting in his bedroom moving the rover across the terrain of Mars using his laptop.
For over 200 years, we have voted in elections basically the same way.
We stand in line, sometimes in rain or snow, sometimes for over an hour, show our identification and mark our ballots.
During the 2000 presidential election, we didn’t know who the president was for weeks because Florida was still using technology from the 1800s.
Less than 60% of the voting age citizens of this country vote in presidential elections.
Fewer vote on local bond issues or sales tax elections, things that directly affect our pocket book! It’s ridiculous that we are having the current controversy over absentee ballots.
Why are we even messing with absentee ballots? We should be able to vote online!
The upcoming elections will be dangerous to both poll workers and voters. Why not change this outdated process so more people can exercise their right?
Oklahoma has one of the most efficient election systems in the country. We were at the forefront with computerized voting machines.
Who better to lead the country by establishing online voting?
Chuck Spessard, Tahlequah
