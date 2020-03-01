After reading the Tulsa World story about Epic virtual charter schools ("'Our kids have become a piggy bank': Epic Charter Schools shields $50M in taxpayer funds from public scrutiny," Feb. 23), I want to respond on behalf of public schools offering choices in education but held to more rigorous accountability measures.
My autistic, intellectually delayed, sensory disorder son has attended public school since age 3. We were on the waiting list for the Little Light House, but our local school became available sooner.
That is important because research finds that early interventions offer the best outcomes for special needs students.
Our public school has collaborated to create, support and follow his IEP (Individualized Education Program), and his team created a coffee cart program.
My son sells coffee and other hot beverages to teachers and staff to boost social skills and build math reasoning. Most important, this program increases his self-confidence and desire to learn and engage in school.
Throughout his journey, we've encountered so many amazing professionals who treat him with celebrity status and believe he can achieve great things.
When I see that Epic has special needs students, I worry those students do not receive a similar experience.
Epic does not seem to offer the same transparency or investment in students as my local school.
Moving money to different accounting systems doesn't represent what I envision education to look like. I hope our current legislators will vote to increase accountability and transparency measures for the benefit of all students.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video