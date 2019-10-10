Trump defends decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria

In response to "President has no dignity" (Oct. 4), I would just like to ask if the same thoughts were had when John F. Kennedy's affairs were discovered, when Bill Clinton's exploits were revealed, when Sen. Cory Booker admitted to committing sexual assault or when any other politician - left or right for that matter - proved to have behaved in a less than dignified a manner.

Or, is it a belief that only President Trump is capable of being undignified?

I would like to see a little more forgiveness coming out of Washington from both sides of the aisle.

Michael L. Smith, Bartlesville

Editor’s Note: Presidential candidate Cory Booker wrote a column in 1992 while a student at Stanford University about being rebuffed by a female classmate at age 15 after reaching for her breast after kissing. The column states women's stories of assault was a “wake-up call” and led to a shift in his views on gender and sexual respect.

