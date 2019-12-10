Regarding the tribal gaming matter, I am concerned that the governor does not understand how tribes spend the money they make from gaming.
The tribes are governments, and the income from gaming provides similar services to people as the state government, such as education in rural schools, scholarships for college, rural road construction, rural water systems, health care, economic development through business development and job creation and many other things that the state does also.
Is it better to have the tribes doing these things with their money or giving millions more to the state to do the same things?
I am certain the money goes much further without having to cover the overhead of state government.
As for the compacts, they do not terminate at year’s end.
The tribes have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to build, maintain and operate these businesses. They never would have agreed to a term limit for the compacts nor would their lenders.
Let’s get the compact termination idea out of the way and then have the parties negotiate as to whether tribes should give the state more tribal revenue and how the state intends to use it in better ways than the tribes do now.
The compacts are a continuing agreement, they do not terminate, and there is no need for either party to spend large sums of money to defend that position in court.
The governor needs to come to the table, state his case and not waste this opportunity.
Ross Swimmer, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Ross Swimmer is a former principal chief of the Cherokee Nation and served as the assistant secretary of Indian affairs with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in the Reagan administration. He was also appointed in 2001 by the Bush administration as director of the Office of Indian Trust Transition in the U.S. Department of Interior.
