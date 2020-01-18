I totally agree with the letter “Tribes have ulterior motives and need to renegotiate gaming fees” (Dec. 29). I would like to add one additional point.
One of the spokespeople paid by the tribes is former Gov. Brad Henry. He is the one who extended the deal and led the tribes to believe they were in perpetuity.
Only a Democrat politician would try to make his deal sound as it should last forever and override future governors.
