Thanks, Ginnie Graham, for the editorial column that was so right in regarding to openness and inclusion as the key to the success of Keith Ballard ("Tulsa Public Schools has gone through major reforms," Sept. 7).
As editor of the Claremore Progress, I was privileged to work with the former superintendent at two Rogers County schools.
I watched and worked with him in the throes of disaster as he helped rebuild Oologah after the disastrous tornado. Then I was involved with him in Claremore when he faced growth challenges.
Through it all, it was his openness and willingness to listen to his community and school patrons that led to the success of both schools.
It was also a pleasure to watch him in Tulsa’s Project Schoolhouse, and the transformation of Will Rogers High School, special to me as a current employee of the Will Rogers Memorial Museum.
I have never seen anyone bring superintendents and patrons together as he did, meeting regularly and sharing countywide concerns.
Think about it. As he told Graham, he worked “so hard at diligently establishing relations and really listening …”. We could all benefit from his advice.
Pat Reeder, Claremore
