I might have witnessed a miracle as the two major forces responsible for the divisive character of our nation sat down to talk.
Some have said the political party schism caused is akin to that during the Civil War. Perhaps, they failed to have read about the country's origin.
The Founding Fathers knew political negotiation was a necessary skill to build a nation of personal freedoms.
They didn't espouse the present attitude of winning at any expense by just saying no. They understood the give and take of responsible leadership.
They were willing to compromise for the greater good of establishing a democratic republic.
They endorsed the concept of "we the people" not "we a very few of the people."
It is a shame that it takes a worldwide pandemic to cause them to meet and do their job.
We have so little control in our daily economic and political lives with the exception of our Constitutional right to vote.
Should we the people endeavor to use what little we have to make a change?
Herb Angle, Grove
