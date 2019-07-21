I have followed with interest the politically correct discussions and actions surrounding America’s women's soccer team and have watched every minute of their World Cup journey.
But I am also distressed by the rush to judgment by many that the women ought to be paid as much as the men to play their sport.
Sports are one of the last bastions of the free market at work. People pay for who they want to see.
An NBA team with Michael Jordan on it will generate more revenue than one with no brand name athletes. If people really wanted equity, the right metric is a percent of the revenue.
If the men get 20% of the revenue their sport generates, the women should as well. That is true equity, and it is one that is fairly close to being the case today.
I am very much in favor of equity among professional and amateur athletes, but you cannot achieve true equity by ignoring a very measurable standard: meat in the seats.
