I would like to thank the folks at Rib Crib for the great meal they furnished for veterans on Veterans Day.
My wife and I dined at the 81st Street and Yale Avenue location and were greeted by a friendly staff which made us feel welcome.
We sat at a table in the bar area, and the waitress who served us was a very cordial and caring person who made an extra effort in thanking me for my service.
This lunch experience truly made my day. My sincere appreciation to Rib Crib and staff.
David Barker, Tulsa
