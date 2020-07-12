Mulch Tour (copy) ss

Tulsa's Green Waste Site, 2100 N. 145th E. Ave, offers Tulsa and Broken Arrow residents a place to drop off tree branches, grass clippings and leaves or pick up unlimited wood chips/mulch and firewood.

In Oklahoma and Tulsa, we are blessed with an abundance of trees, hence green country.

We had good rains, but the summer heat is coming and a little drought.

Tulsans and nonprofit groups should organize to preserve our heritage.

The city of Tulsa has an abundance of wood chips in its operation at 145th East Ave. It offers this to the public at no cost.

In fact, if you take your pickup there, the workers even load it up in one swoop.

It would be nice if we could take these chips and spread them around the trunks of the young trees in our parks and public places.

