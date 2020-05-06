Defenders of individual freedoms can always cite the Constitution, but they rarely quote statistics of casualties, loss of property and fatalities related to accidents in homes, workplaces and on roadways.
How many casualties test positive for marijuana, methamphetamine, Xanax or alcohol? Quite a few.
While defending personal freedoms, ask these questions:
Can you hold a job? Do you miss work because you are stoned or a little hung over? Do you drive under the influence of any substance mentioned above?
Do you ride a motorcycle or ATV without a helmet? Are you fully insured for any accident you may cause while being under the influence?
Do you have a will and advance directive? Will you expect a spouse or loved one to care for you in the event of your injury or disability related to your life choices?
Will you expect the government or taxpayers to provide you with disability or Medicaid benefits when you cannot work due to shortness of breath, or disability related to your life choices?
Freedom is not free. Someone has to pay.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video