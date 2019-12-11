President Donald Trump gave the House Intelligence Committee an early Christmas present with his now infamous July 25 telephone call to Ukraine's newly elected President Zelenskiy. In the call, he foolishly and impulsively, requested an investigation into possible corrupt activities of a political opponent.
Trump inexplicably allowed 10 to 12 listeners on the call, including bureaucrats from the Department of State and CIA.
There were immediate leakages to the whistleblower, who took his secondhand information to the inspector general, and the circus began.
Trump egotistically termed his call "perfect," then lied to the media by claiming that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed with his assessment. McConnell denied that statement.
During the slanted public testimony portion of the Intelligence Committee hearings, bureaucrats vented their hatred of Trump by stating he held up military aid because he hadn't been assured of his requested political investigations.
Polls and surveys have revealed that few voters' minds were changed by any testimonies despite the media's daily claims of bombshells.
Next year is an election year and partisan politics will dominate the news cycles. It's wishful thinking that any useful legislation will be enacted.
I believe that the Democrats' impeachment strategy will boomerang and fuel a Trump reelection victory.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video