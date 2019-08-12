I would like to thank the Tulsa World for sponsoring the NCAA basketball tournament bracket contest again this year.
I would also like to thank Albert G’s and Video Revolution for providing prizes for the contest. The barbecue was wonderful and the wireless speaker is a nice addition to my sound system.
The generosity of both of these sponsors is greatly appreciated. It is always fun to put a bracket together and see how long it holds up through the tournament.
To have prizes offered only adds to the fun!
Bruce Martin, Blackwell
Editor’s Note: Bruce Martin won the 2019 Tulsa World NCAA basketball tournament
