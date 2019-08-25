The city of Tulsa needs to consider funding its golf courses through the upcoming Improve Our Tulsa tax extension.
There needs to be a line item established for the Parks Department, which the golf courses fall under. As of now there is nothing for the golf courses.
We cannot depend on nonprofits to support something owned by our city. Anything would help, but these are city properties.
The city needs to fund and properly maintain them. The budgets for operating the golf courses can only provide bare minimums.
If this is all the courses get at this time, it will be another several years before citizens can vote on any funding. The condition of our courses will continue to deteriorate.
Please contact the mayor's office and all city councilors to let them know we want to see these improvements sooner than later.
Councilors have indicated Improve Our Tulsa allocations are made based on groups attending meetings to voice opinions. This should not be the only criteria determining a need for a city property.
We know what the needs are. Let's get them dealt with.
Editor's note: The Improve our Tulsa II program includes eight line items for park and recreation projects, but no money specifically designated for golf courses.
