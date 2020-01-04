I no longer can enter Oklahoma Indian casinos as a customer without losing money from the first push of a slot button.
I have observed the tightening of machines and lowering of payouts over four or five years.
The casinos have adjusted the slot machines to an all-time low in recent months.
It is discouraging to hear Gov. Kevin Stitt and the tribes fighting over their shares of the revenue.
The paying customer (gambler) is the source of what Stitt and tribal leadership depend on financially.
I’m not hearing any safeguards for the gamblers to receiving a reasonable chance to win.
It is time for the customer (gambler) to have a voice. Please include percentage guarantees for the gambler, Gov. Stitt.
