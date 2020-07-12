The Kialegee Tribal Town is at it again. They failed to open a casino in Broken Arrow, even with former Muscogee Creek Principal Chief George Tiger’s help.
Now they have a gaming compact with uninformed Gov. Kevin Stitt. Kialegee has no land in trust for gaming or any other project.
Congress passed the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, which states that land for gaming must be in trust before 1992 to qualify.
Kialegee is a small federally recognized tribal town and always will be. Their members are also citizens of the Muscogee Creek Nation, with voting privileges and any other benefit awarded to Muscogee citizens.
Muscogee Creek Nation must take action on this tribal town. Poor Gov. Stitt needs a friend.
Editor's Note: A.D. Ellis is the former principal chief of the Muscogee Creek Nation.
