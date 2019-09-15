The Gathering Place does not deserve honors due to the burden it places on those of us who live next to it.
It was dropped in the middle of an established neighborhood with no regard for the people who have to deal with it day in, day out.
I have repeatedly asked for a wall or a fence to help diminish the constant barrage of noise from the playground and parking lot, but to no avail.
A Tulsa World editorial called it a $465 million attraction, and yet, no one will spend a dime to help in this matter ("Tulsa World Editorial: Gathering Place honored," Aug. 26).
A sidewalk and fence were built along Riverside Drive, and a fence was built between homes and the temporary lot at 31st Street and Riverside Drive to accommodate residents.
Thus, a precedent has been established. I don't understand why we in the neighborhood cannot get some assistance in this matter.
All those involved in the generation and completion of this project should stop patting each other on the back and help those who have been impacted by their project.
Editor’s note: The sidewalk along Riverside Drive was paid for by the city, not Gathering Place. The fencing south of 31st Street was needed to mark property lines properly not to block noise.
