The Tulsa World argued in an editorial on April 10 that given current conditions, the requirement that absentee ballots be notarized be waived ("In a COVID-19 world, requiring absentee ballot notarization is not just unnecessary, it's dangerous").
That suggestion is definitely warranted. But it doesn’t explain why voting absentee is a good idea.
Absentee ballots usually arrive about a month before Election Day. This gives the voter time to study the issues and candidates involved. (Vote411 has good information.)
Even if the absentee ballot is not used, and the voter goes to her usual precinct polling place, she has done the work necessary to vote intelligently.
We have two important elections coming up in June and November.
On June 30, among other things, we will be voting on Medicaid expansion. The deadline to register to vote in that election is June 5.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 24.
Please note that this is not the “postmark” date. Your absentee ballot request must be in the county election board office by 5 p.m. on that date.
The general election is Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in that election is Oct. 9.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on Oct. 28.
In order not to swamp the Election Board with last minute requests, I would encourage everyone to apply for absentee ballots for all of 2020.
You may not need to use your absentee ballot, but you’ll be a much better informed voter.
