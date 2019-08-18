Regarding new City of Tulsa scooter rules, make the age 18 as the minimum because that’s the companys' rules. They have more scooter experience than city officials do.
Make a hard hat required or at least a "must be wearing a hard hat if involved in accident" warning label.
Require proof of liability insurance in case the rider injures a pedestrian or damages property. I don’t recall seeing the insurance issue being addressed by the Council.
Personal auto, homeowners and umbrella policies may have an option to cover this.
Talk to your professional insurance agent and verify that you and your kids are covered for scooters.
Featured video
Planning the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre history center
Read the story: Tulsa Race Massacre commission picks firms to design exhibit center in Greenwood District
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.