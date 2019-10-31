As contradictory as it sounds, concern about the health effects of smoking is poor motivation for quitting.
Think about it: How long have you known smoking is bad for you? How many have watched loved ones die from the effects of smoking?
The most effective motivation is anger!
Anger at what is being done. Just hand over money, health and self-respect so the tobacco company can keep people from going into withdrawal. It's possible because smokers are addicts.
Trying to quit doesn’t work because it implies that failure is an option. Making a firm, emotional decision to stop smoking, forever, works.
Don’t just try to quit. Don’t bother tapering down; it’s just another way of trying.
Set a quit date, make plans for activities for distraction from the inevitable withdrawal symptoms. Make food plans, having healthy things to munch on.
If you drink, stop. If you can’t stop drinking, you will not quit smoking. Later, you’ll be able to drink without smoking.
The urge goes away rather quickly if you have decided to quit. It becomes irrelevant because you’ve decided to stop and never touch a cigarette again.
Thousands do this every day without pills, programs or support groups. Will power is a minor player in this process. Anger is the key.
You wouldn’t allow anyone to move into your house, take up space, contribute nothing, steal money from you, smell up the place and ruin your health.
Yet, that’s exactly what smokers are allowing tobacco companies to do.
