Twice a year the Tulsa County Expo Square hosts Wanenmacher’s Tulsa Gun and Arms Show.
I was surprised by the open and prominent sale of AR-15-style rifles. AR-15-style rifles were used this year in the mass shootings in Midland, El Paso and Dayton.
In Dayton, the assault rifle used by the murderer enabled his killing of nine people and the injuring of 20 others in less than one minute before he was shot by the police. In one minute – nine were killed.
Too fast for the good guys with guns.
I come from a hunting family. Rifles and shotguns don’t bother me. And I understand that people intending to kill others can use virtually anything.
But, an AR-15-style rifle allows for rapid, indiscriminate killing, requiring little skill.
I know these weapons have an appeal to gun enthusiasts and collectors, but we have found the intent behind usage of AR-15 style rifles tragically impossible to predict time and time again.
Despite showing that banning assault weapons reduces mass shootings, a 10-year ban was lifted in 2004. In 2019, there have been over 250 mass shootings.
As a community, we need to speak out against the sale of AR-15-style rifles in our county facility.
